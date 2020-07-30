Klaipedos Nafta: AB Klaipedos nafta preliminary revenue for the June 2020

- Total preliminary sales revenue of the Company for the January-June 2020 amount to EUR 39.4 million and is lower by 23.0 per cent compared to the same period of 2019 - EUR 51.2 million.
Preliminary revenue of the Company, EUR million:
|June
|January - June
|2020
|2019
|Change
|2020
|2019
|Change
|Oil terminals activity
|2.1
|2.7
|-22.2%
|15.9
|15.6
|1.9%
|LNG terminal activity
|3.6
|5.9
|-39.0%
|22.1
|35.5
|-37.7%
|Commercial LNG activity
|0.2
|0.0
|100.0%
|1.4
|0.1
|13 times
|Total
|5.9
|8.6
|-31.4%
|39.4
|51.2
|-23.0%
- Total preliminary sales revenue of the Company for the January-May 2020 amount to EUR 33.4 million and is lower by 21.8 per cent compared to the same period of 2019 - EUR 42.7 million.
Preliminary revenue of the Company, EUR million:
|May
|January - May
|2020
|2019
|Change
|2020
|2019
|Change
|Oil terminals activity
|3.1
|2.3
|34.8%
|13.7
|12.9
|6.2%
|LNG terminal activity
|3.7
|5.8
|-36.2%
|18,5
|29.7
|-37.7%
|Commercial LNG activity
|0.2
|0.0
|100.0%
|1.2
|0.1
|11 times
|Total
|7.0
|8.1
|-13.6%
|33.4
|42.7
|-21.8%
Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594.
