Donnerstag, 30.07.2020

WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 Ticker-Symbol: XIC 
Frankfurt
30.07.20
08:04 Uhr
0,328 Euro
-0,002
-0,61 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.07.2020 | 15:41
Klaipedos Nafta: Correction: AB Klaipedos nafta preliminary revenue for the June 2020

Correction: Announcing the total preliminary revenue figures for 2020 January-June and January-May mistake has been made - commercial LNG activity segment has not been included in total amount. Corrections as follows:

  1. Total preliminary sales revenue of the Company for the January-June 2020 amount to EUR 39.4 million and is lower by 23.0 per cent compared to the same period of 2019 - EUR 51.2 million.

Preliminary revenue of the Company, EUR million:

JuneJanuary - June
20202019Change20202019Change
Oil terminals activity2.12.7-22.2%15.915.61.9%
LNG terminal activity3.65.9-39.0%22.135.5-37.7%
Commercial LNG activity0.20.0100.0%1.40.113 times
Total5.98.6-31.4%39.451.2-23.0%
  1. Total preliminary sales revenue of the Company for the January-May 2020 amount to EUR 33.4 million and is lower by 21.8 per cent compared to the same period of 2019 - EUR 42.7 million.

Preliminary revenue of the Company, EUR million:

MayJanuary - May
20202019Change20202019Change
Oil terminals activity3.12.334.8%13.712.96.2%
LNG terminal activity3.75.8-36.2%18,529.7-37.7%
Commercial LNG activity0.20.0100.0%1.20.111 times
Total7.08.1-13.6%33.442.7-21.8%


Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594.

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
