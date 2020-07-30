

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $147.81 million or $1.25 per share, down from $174.07 million or $1.44 per share in the prior-year quarter.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $1.07 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total revenue for the quarter declined 15.5 percent to $896.2 million from $1.06 billion in the year-ago period. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $897.39 million.



Revenue for the quarter consisted of a 12.1 percent reduction in LTL tonnage per day and a 3.8 percent decrease in LTL revenue per hundredweight.



