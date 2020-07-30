Sidoti & Company, LLC: Registration for Sidoti's 2020 Fall Virtual Investor Conference is Now Open

Over 100 Presenting Companies Have Already Registered

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2020 / Sidoti, among the preeminent providers of independent securities research to small- and micro-cap companies with about 200 names under coverage, is pleased to announce that its Fall 2020 Virtual Investor Conference is now open for presenting companies and investor attendees. Our Biannual Investor Conference has become a leading forum for small-cap companies to interface with investors specifically interested in the small-cap equities. At our last Biannual Investor Conference, we had:

132 presenters

743 registered investors

1,137 one-on-one meetings

Approximately 9 one-on-one meetings per company on average

This year's Fall conference will be held virtually over two days, September 23-24, 2020. In June, we hosted our first virtual event specifically targeted to micro-cap companies and the feedback we received was excellent. The on-line nature of the conference enabled us to draw from a much more geographically disbursed audience than at a typical "on-site" event. We expect that companies presenting in the Fall will realize these same benefits, as a greater number of our 500+ institutional investor clients should be able to "attend," as should our growing list of family office, high net worth, hedge fund and registered investment advisor attendees. Already, the response to our September event has been robust. Over 100 companies have registered to present, as shown in the list below. If you are interested in learning more about our event and/or registering (as presenter or investor), please visit www.sidoticonference.com or contact our Events Team, at email or number below. We look forward to seeing you virtually in September!

About Sidoti

For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small- and micro-cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $100 million - $3 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional investor clients a combination of high-quality research, a small- and micro- cap focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. We serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K., including many leading managers of portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of assets under management. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the small and micro-cap space through our conferences (www.sidoticonference.com) and the hundreds of non-deal roadshows we host each year.

