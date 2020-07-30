The Back Thing: Back Cushion Combats Back Pain as Employees Sit for Longer Periods of Time

A Simple solution provides the right type of lumbar support for prolonged sitting while working from home

BEDFORD HILLS, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2020 / Lower Back Pain is a major issue in the U.S. and is the second leading cause of doctor's visits and time off work, beaten out only by the common cold. As social distancing and work from home mandates continue to keep Americans home, including the recent of news of Google, Twitter, SalesForce, and Facebook offering employees to work from home indefinitely or at least through Spring 2021, more and more workers have had to adjust their kitchen or spare room into their home office, using chairs not meant for long-term sitting. In fact, the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke reported that 80 percent of the population deals with some sort of lower back pain (LBP) on a regular basis. Other studies suggest LBP is the most common health problem among adults that results in pain and disability. This overwhelming problem is what prompted the creation of The Back Thing, a functional chair cushion designed by a neurosurgeon to provide lumbar support.

The Back Thing makes a perfect corporate thank you for your business and employee gift! Made in the USA with custom design silk screening available to feature your company logo, The Back Thing is a great gift to both employees and clients for home and for the office.

The design of The Back Thing prevents lower back pain by giving support to the lumbar area with different technology than other seat cushions. Instead of horizontal cushioning that pushes the lower back to overarch, The Back Thing uses vertical pine slats beneath its padded cushion to promote better posture and lumbar support.

Many have found relief in the simple yet smart design of The Back Thing. Brian H., who uses The Back Thing daily at his home in Weston, Massachusetts, says: "I have tried a number of support devices, with not much success. I was suffering from lower back pain and working from home has made the pain worse. I followed the directions and placed it on my work chair. I have been pleased with the results. It is great because you don't really know that it is there. The support, though, has been noticeable."

Why is there so much back pain in the U.S.? Back pain can come on abruptly after lifting a heavy object or as the result of an accident, but most back pain is caused by sedentary lifestyles. In general, Americans spend much of their time sitting. They sit for work, for travel, to eat and to watch TV. They're sitting so much it's become detrimental to their health, leading scientists to say that sitting is the new smoking.

For bulk pricing and customized logo options, see attached sales sheet. To learn more about us, email us at backthing@att.net.

