Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Market to Reflect 5% CAGR through 2030, Covid-19 Contagion Fears Postpone Ophthalmic Procedures: Future Market Insights Report

Leading ophthalmic diagnostic equipment manufacturers are extensively investing in bolstering distribution networks with local collaborations to boost penetration into untapped regional markets.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2020 / The ophthalmic diagnostic equipment market is anticipated to display a steady 5% CAGR through the duration of the assessment period in 2030. According to FMI, the industry is likely to be negatively impacted in the short term owing to the coronavirus outbreak. Conventional ophthalmic diagnostic procedures have been found to increase the risk of contagion between covid-19 patients and eye care professionals. However, the pandemic is generating new opportunities for ophthalmologists through telehealth services.

"Ophthalmic diagnostic equipment manufacturers are increasingly focusing on the adoption of portable, hand-held and integrated OCT devices, in addition to real-time imaging technologies, which are expected to aid market growth post pandemic," says the FMI analyst.

Request a sample of the report to gain in-depth market insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-771

Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Market - Key Takeaways

POC testing equipment is rapidly gaining traction for ophthalmic diagnostics owing to high accuracy and early detection of eye ailments.

Adaptive optics technologies are highly sought after, driven by microscopic level, in-vivo imaging of the retina.

Easier access to new technologies and higher expenditure on healthcare sector keeps North America in the lead for ophthalmic diagnostics.

Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Market - Key Driving Factors

Growing awareness about ophthalmic ailments including uveitis, diabetic retinopathy, and cataracts, among patients and professionals drives adoption.

Frequent product improvements by manufacturers including ergonomic design, software upgrades, and real-time connectivity are generating major growth opportunities.

Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Market - Key Constraints

High cost of purchasing and installing ophthalmic diagnostic equipment restricts adoption rates.

Capital and expertise issues in complying with professional ophthalmic diagnostic and treatment standards hinders market growth.

The Anticipated Impact of Coronavirus

Ophthalmology often involves eye care professionals to come in close contact with the patient's respiratory droplets, which substantially increases the risk of contagion, in case of covid-19 patients. Consequently, non-urgent eye issues have largely been postponed through regulatory guidelines issued in multiple countries. However, telehealth technologies are partially mitigating losses arising during the crisis period.

Explore the global ophthalmic diagnostic equipment market report with 101 illustrative figures, 27 data tables and the table of contents. You can also find a comprehensive market segmentation on https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-771

Competition Landscape

Players in the ophthalmic diagnostic equipment market include but are not limited to Topcon Corp., Essilor International, Carl Zeiss AG, Bausch & Lomb Inc., and Ellex.

Manufacturers in the ophthalmic diagnostic equipment market are displaying high interest in research and development for product innovations in terms of functionality and cost reduction to keep in an intensely competitive market landscape.

For instance, CarePortMD, the retail health clinic chain has announced an artificial intelligence system for ophthalmic diagnosis procedures, available to potential patients at Albertsons grocery stores. Sensimed has unveiled an FDA approved smart contact lenses to diagnose ophthalmic ailments. Further, Optina Diagnostics has announced the approval of an mydriatic hyperspectral retinal camera for multiple wavelength imaging.

More About the Report

The FMI's market research report offers detailed insights on ophthalmic diagnostic equipment s market. The market is scrutinized on the basis of product type (fundus camera, retinal ultrasound imaging system, refractors, slit lamps, perimeters, ophthalmoscopes, tonometer, optical coherence tomography, and corneal topography system), and end user (hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers) across seven key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East and Africa).

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/771

Explore Extensive Coverage of FMI's Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, and Medical Devices Landscape

Lab Automation Market: Find insights on the lab automation market with segment analysis, statistics, influencing factors, and business strategies for a 10-year period.

Lung Cancer Surgery Market: FMI's report on the lung cancer surgery market offers details on the market set for 2019-2029. The study includes impacting forces, sources of revenue, market leaders, and important strategies.

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market: Get an in-depth analysis on the vital signs monitoring devices market with insights on growth factors, opportunities, regulatory policies, restraints, regional markets and market leaders.

About Future Market Insights

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the veteran research team at FMI helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence requirements. With a repository of over thousand reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has scrutinized the healthcare, pharmaceutical, and medical devices sector across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/ophthalmic-diagnostic-equipment-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/ophthalmic-diagnostic-equipment-market

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/599612/Ophthalmic-Diagnostic-Equipment-Market-to-Reflect-5-CAGR-through-2030-Covid-19-Contagion-Fears-Postpone-Ophthalmic-Procedures-Future-Market-Insights-Report