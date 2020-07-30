Technavio has been monitoring the electrical equipment market in India and it is poised to grow by USD 70.69 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., EMCO Ltd., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TD Power Systems Pvt. Ltd., and Toshiba Energy Systems Solutions Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
An increase in the number of commercial building projects has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Electrical Equipment Market in India 2020-2024: Segmentation
Electrical Equipment Market in India is segmented as below:
- Application
- Transmission And Distribution
- Generation
- Product
- Cables
- Switchgears
- Boilers
- Transformers
- Transmission Lines
- Others
Electrical Equipment Market in India 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our electrical equipment market in India report covers the following areas:
- Electrical Equipment Market in India size
- Electrical Equipment Market in India trends
- Electrical Equipment Market in India industry analysis
This study identifies growth in cross-border electricity trading as one of the prime reasons driving the electrical equipment market growth in India during the next few years.
Electrical Equipment Market in India 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the electrical equipment market in India, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., EMCO Ltd., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TD Power Systems Pvt. Ltd., and Toshiba Energy Systems Solutions Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the electrical equipment market in India are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Electrical Equipment Market in India 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist electrical equipment market growth in India during the next five years
- Estimation of the electrical equipment market size in India and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the electrical equipment market in India
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electrical equipment market vendors in India
