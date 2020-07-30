Anzeige
WKN: A140P3 ISIN: DK0060655629 Ticker-Symbol: 29K 
Frankfurt
30.07.20
08:06 Uhr
26,260 Euro
-0,320
-1,20 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DFDS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DFDS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,12027,14017:32
30.07.2020
DFDS A/S: DFDS: Invitation to conference call for DFDS report for Q2 2020

Investor news - Company announcement no. 18/2020

DFDS expects to publish the report for Q2 2020 on 12 August 2020 at around 08:00 AM CET.

Torben Carlsen, CEO, and Karina Deacon, CFO, will present the report on a live conference call.

The presentation in English will be followed by a Q&A session. Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to take part.

Date:12 August 2020

Time:10:00 AM CET

Telephone DK +45 35445577
UK +44 33 33000804
US +1 631 913 1422

List of international numbers:

https://event.sharefile.com/d-s451667d1ca54c838

Access code:82381292#

If you wish to take part in the audio conference, please dial up at least five minutes before the conference begins. It will start on time, and participants will be asked to register name and company name beforehand.

The conference will be broadcast live on https://www.dfds.com/en/aboutand published there for future reference.

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

  • UK_OMX_NO_18_30_07_2020_Conference_Call (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/da5488ba-63b4-4489-a305-f2f1409d0660)
