

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump on Thursday called for delaying the U.S. presidential election, saying that voting by mail could lead to fraud and inaccurate results.



He made the suggestion in a series of tweets Thursday.



'With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???', Trump said on Twitter.



Mail-In Voting is already proving to be a catastrophic disaster, according to him.



Trump alleged that the Democrats, who talk of foreign influence in voting, know that Mail-In Voting is an easy way for foreign countries to enter the presidential race. He also alleged that the counting of postal votes is not accurate.



He cited the case of New York Mail-In voting, which, according to him, is in 'a disastrous state of condition.'



'Votes from many weeks ago are missing - a total mess. They have no idea what is going on. Rigged Election,' Trump added.



The President said the same thing would happen on a massive scale in the presidential election, which is scheduled for November.



He said 'Fake News' refuses to report it.



Trump's move to postpone the election met with opposition on his Twitter thread itself.



'A president doesn't have the power to delay an entire election,' wrote a user. 'This is all an effort by Trump to create total chaos before November 3', according to him.



'Trump and the GOP are so desperate to remain in power no matter what, they're willing to go down the path of martial law, military dictatorship, and authoritarianism,' wrote another Twitter user.



Trump had previously opposed mail-in voting but he could not substantiate his claims.



In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, six states - California, Utah, Hawaii, Colorado, Oregon and Washington - had proposed 'all-mail' voting.



It may be noted that Trump's move comes at a time his popularity is down in all the latest polls.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

