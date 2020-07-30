Regulatory News:

Lagardère SCA (Paris:MMB) announced today that the 2020 Interim Financial Report is now available and has been filed with the French financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers AMF).

The document can be viewed on the Company's website at the following address:

http://www.lagardere.com

under

Investor Relations Regulated Information Interim Financial Report 2020

