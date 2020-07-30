Whitecroft Lighting experiences rapid growth in interest related to their circular economy approach with the launch of one of the world's first Cradle to Cradle Certified, recessed luminaires.

Manchester, England--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2020) - Today, Whitecroft Lighting, a Manchester-based manufacturer of professional lighting fixtures, launched Whitecroft Vitality, their new circular economy platform. Whitecroft Vitality is a new circular approach that gives Whitecroft Lighting the ability to keep products at their highest utility through life and then refurbish, re-purpose, re-distribute, re-sell and, in the end, recover luminaires.





Cascade Flex is one of the world's first Crade to Cradle Bronze Certified , recessed luminaires.



"This is the beginning of a new, more sustainable, business model," says Matt Paskin, Design Director at Whitecroft Lighting. Matt Paskin continues:

"The move towards circular solutions will have a direct impact on how the UK professional lighting industry will develop in the coming years.

"It is important to recognise that this is the next step in a circular journey that began with our first circular retrofit project at the Cheshire Police HQ some years ago."

The outcome was a circular solution that showed Whitecroft Lighting the opportunity in this area. The project highlighted to Whitecroft Lighting not only the need for circular product design but that, to be truly circular, you need to develop partnerships and services around the product. This supports the products in use and then extends and regenerates their lifecycles again and again.

The main differences in the Whitecroft Lighting circular approach are:

Delivering an accessible circular solution today in the built environment for both retro-fit and new build projects.





Opportunity to build longer-term, more sustainable, partnerships around lighting solutions.





All Whitecroft Vitality products are independently certified by the Cradle to Cradle Innovation InstituteTM. Learn more about Cradle to Cradle certifications here.

About Whitecroft Lighting Ltd: Whitecroft Lighting Ltd is one of the market leaders in the UK lighting industry and part of Fagerhult Group. Located just outside Manchester, UK, Whitecroft Lighting has been manufacturing luminaires since 1945 and supplies lighting solutions to the Office, Education, Healthcare and Industry & Distribution sectors. Learn more about Whitecroft Lighting and our 75-year history here.

