The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, July 30

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:Diverse Income Trust Plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of financial instrumentsX
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
NameM&G Plc
City and country of registered office (if applicable)London, United Kingdom
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:29/07/2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):30/07/2020
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached11.97%0.03%12.00%358,045,105
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		12.00%0.00%12.00%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		Number of voting rights% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
ORD GBP0.001
GB00B65TLW28
42,863,172		11.97%
SUBTOTAL 8. A42,863,17211.97%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
date		Exercise/
Conversion Period		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		% of voting rights
ORD GBP0.001
GB00B65TLW28
(Right of Recall)		121,0000.03%
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
date		Exercise/
Conversion Period		Physical or cash
settlement		Number of voting rights% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2






9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary)		X
Name% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
M&G Plc (Parent Company)11.97%0.03%12.00%
M&G Group Regulated Entity Holding Company Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Plc)11.97%0.03%12.00%
M&G Group Limited
(wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Group Regulated Entity Holding Company Limited)		11.97%0.03%12.00%
M&G FA Limited
(wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Group Limited)		11.97%0.03%12.00%
M&G Investment
Management Limited
(wholly owned subsidiary of M&G FA Limited)		11.97%0.03%12.00%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holderN/A
The number and % of voting rights heldN/A
The date until which the voting rights will be heldN/A
11. Additional information

Place of completionLondon, United Kingdom
Date of completion30 July 2020
