Carmila (Paris:CARM) announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the French financial markets authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) its 2020 Interim Financial Report.

It can be consulted on Carmila's website www.carmila.com

This report consists of the certification by the person responsible for, the half-yearly activity report, the interim financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 and the report of the statutory auditors on the six-month financial information.

Next events and publications:

23 October 2020 (after marketclose): Q3 2020 activity

About Carmila

Carmila was created by Carrefour and large institutional investors for the purpose of transforming and promoting shopping centres adjoining Carrefour's stores in France, Spain and Italy. At 31 June 2020, its portfolio comprised 215 shopping centres in France, Spain and Italy, leaders in their catchment area, and valued at €6.2 billion. Motivated by a true commercial culture, Carmila's teams represent all the skill sets dedicated to commercial appeal: sales, digital marketing, specialty leasing, centre management and asset management.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts).

Carmila became part of the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate (EMEA Region) indices on 18 September 2017.

Carmila became part of the Euronext CAC Small, CAC Mid Small and CAC All-tradable indices on 24 September 2018.

Investors and analysts contact

Florence Lonis General Secretary

florence_lonis@carmila.com

+33 6 82 80 15 64

Press contact

Morgan Lavielle Head of Corporate Communication

morgan_lavielle@carmila.com

+33 1 58 33 63 29

+33 6 87 77 48 80