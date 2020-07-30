Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare is the first US hospital to image patients with EOSedge

EOS imaging (Euronext, FR0011191766 EOSI PEA-PME eligible), a leader in 2D/3D orthopedic medical imaging and software solutions for 3D anatomical modeling and surgical planning, today announces the first exams performed with EOSedge in the United States, at Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare's main campus located in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Founded in 1897, Gillette Children's was the first hospital in the country dedicated to treating children with disabilities. The prestigious institution treats children and adolescents who have rare and complex medical conditions such as scoliosis, cerebral palsy and spina bifida. At the forefront of innovation, Gillette Children's has implemented the new EOSedge platform to expand its imaging capabilities at its St. Paul Campus.

"For more than a century, we have been recognized as a leader in treating children with complex conditions, rare disorders and traumatic injuries. Our patients, their families, and our staff expect the very best care including access to enabling technologies. EOSedge aligns with our vision, with the ability to deliver high quality images while focusing on minimizing radiation dose, as well as 3D capabilities for a more complete understanding of complex issues. We are honored to be the first facility in the United States to offer this innovative imaging platform and what it means to the patients we serve" said Dennis S. Jolley, Chief Strategy Officer at Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare.

EOSedge marks a continued partnership between EOS imaging and Gillette Children's, with the first-generation EOS system installed at the facility in 2016. With the new EOSedge system, Gillette Children's expands on EOS systems core principles with several potential care advantages. The EOSedge's new Flex DoseTM technology, where the radiation dose adjusts to the patient's morphology along the acquisition, ensures minimal exposure to the patient. The open cabin is more spacious, making it easier to enter the acquisition field to position the patient. The exam scan time takes less than 15 seconds

Tenner Guillaume, MD, a pediatric spine surgeon at Gillette Children's, sees the advantages of EOSedge expanding beyond diagnostics, with access to EOS 3D models and surgical planning applications: "The EOS solution provides us not only with the remarkable EOSedge system advantages, but also access to valuable 3D information to diagnose, plan and treat orthopedic conditions as well as monitoring disease progression over the long term. EOSedge images in conjunction with EOS 3D planning is a remarkable combination to plan my surgeries and helps to engage with patients and their families to facilitate the discussions on complex conditions

EOS imaging's suite of Advanced Orthopedic Solutions (AOS) is integrated with the EOSedge platform. 3D models and data can be used at each step of the patient care pathway, including diagnosis, pre-operative planning, surgery, post-operative control and follow-up. The image-based data provided by EOS imaging allows physicians to confidently manage patient care at these different stages, with accurate data sets.

Mike Lobinsky, EOS imaging's CEO added, "We are pleased to expand our partnership with current customers focused on delivering superior care and excited to have Gillette Children's become the first facility in the U.S. to implement our revolutionary EOSedge system. Gillette is known as an innovator in providing care for children with complex conditions and we are honored to have them adopt our latest innovations in imaging and 3D surgical planning solutions for the treatment of their patients

ABOUT EOS imaging

EOS imaging is a global medical device company that designs, develops and markets innovative, low dose 2D/3D full body and weight-bearing imaging, rapid 3D modeling of EOS patient X-ray images, web-based patient-specific surgical planning, and integration of surgical plan into the operating room that collectively bridge the entire spectrum of care from imaging to post-operative assessment capabilities for orthopedic surgery. With a primary focus on hips, knees, and spine, EOS imaging is targeting a $2 billion annual market opportunity. EOS imaging has over 350 system installations in more than 30 countries generating more than 1 million patient exams annually. EOS imaging has corporate locations in U.S., France, Canada, Germany, and Singapore, and has more than 165 employees. For additional information, please visit www.eos-imaging.com.

