Technavio has been monitoring the defense logistics market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.54 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200730005627/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Defense Logistics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
Frequently Asked Questions-
- What was the value of the defense logistics market in 2019?
- Technavio says that the value of the market was USD 40.98 billion in 2019 and it is projected to reach USD 44.53 billion by 2024.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
- Growing at a CAGR of about 2%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period of 2020-2024.
- What is the key factor driving the market?
- Rising global military spending is one of the key factors driving the market growth.
- Who are the top players in the market?
- Crowley Maritime Corp., DynCorp International LLC, Fluor Corp., General Dynamics Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp, AECOM, ANHAM FZCO, and BAE Systems plc. are some of the major market participants.
- Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?
- North America
- What is the major trend in the market?
- The adoption of the collaborative logistics approach is a major growth factor for the market.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Crowley Maritime Corp., DynCorp International LLC, Fluor Corp., General Dynamics Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp, AECOM, ANHAM FZCO, and BAE Systems plc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Rising global military spending has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Defense Logistics Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Defense Logistics Market is segmented as below:
- Solution
- Military Infrastructure
- Military Logistics Services
- Military FMS.
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41058
Defense Logistics Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our defense logistics market report covers the following areas:
- Defense Logistics Market size
- Defense Logistics Market trends
- Defense Logistics Market analysis
This study identifies the adoption of collaborative logistics approach as one of the prime reasons driving the defense logistics market growth during the next few years.
Defense Logistics Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the defense logistics market, including some of the vendors such as Crowley Maritime Corp., DynCorp International LLC, Fluor Corp., General Dynamics Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp, AECOM, ANHAM FZCO, and BAE Systems plc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the defense logistics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Defense Logistics Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist defense logistics market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the defense logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the defense logistics market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of defense logistics market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Solution
- Market segments
- Comparison by Solution placement
- Military infrastructure Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Military logistics services Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Military FMS Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Solution
Customer Landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AECOM
- ANHAM FZCO
- BAE Systems plc
- Crowley Maritime Corp.
- DynCorp International LLC
- Fluor Corp.
- General Dynamics Corp.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Northrop Grumman Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200730005627/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/