Optec International, Inc.: Optec International to Introduce a Safer Way to Re-Open Schools Using a Suite of Optec Products

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2020 / OPTEC International Inc., (OTC:OPTI)

OPTEC is a market leader in the development and distribution of UV-C & UV (Ultraviolet) Germicidal Non-Toxic Sanitization and Disinfection using chemical-free technologies and products. OPTEC is significantly helping in changing the Germicidal Sterilization & Disinfecting environment using UV-C Light and UV Products. Ultraviolet light is now the world's most advanced solution for killing Bacteria, Mites & Parasites whilst simultaneously deactivating 99% of viruses in a non-chemical environment. The Company today announced the introduction of a safer way to reopen in-person schools across the country using a suite of OPTEC products as an alternative to distance learning options mandated in many states.

The same combination of products can be used for safer reopening of Churches, Colleges, Gyms, Theaters, Sports venues, Concerts and many more currently restricted or closed businesses and organizations across the country.

OPTEC's CEO commented, "With the recent formation and support of the Company's powerful advisory board, we can certainly assist in safer reopening of these necessary fundamentals of everyday life by enhancing the already approved measures by State Governors and Municipal leaders nationwide. The Company has already presented the solution to several state and local government-controlled entities along with metropolitan transportation authorities. The Company has received a tremendous interest for the OPTEC UV and UV-C products from both South American and Mexico Government entities and authorities."

The Company will introduce the plan for safer reopening of schools on Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 in a Video/PowerPoint presentation on the Company's www.optecuvc.com website.

The OPTEC Advisory Board comprises of:

David Ojeda, Former Amazon Senior Director of Logistics and Distribution. Dr. John Parks Trowbridge MD (Stanford), Kevin Harrington, Shark Tank Original Investor, Steve Mandell, Harrington Group Expert Advisor.

