Press release 2019-20 annual earnings Publication of definitive 2019-20 earnings · Pro forma figures over 12 months: revenue of EUR 141,1m, EBITDA of EUR 3.8m and net income Group share of EUR (0.8)m Pro forma revenue growth of +18% in Q1 2020-21 confirmed Targets for FY 2020-21 reiterated · Robust revenue growth, expected at EUR 170-200m · Improved level of profitability Strasbourg (France), 30 July 2020 - 2CRSi today presents its consolidated and audited earnings for the 2019-20 period and confirms the forecasts issued on July 8, 2020[1]. As a reminder, the Group had been unable to issue its definitive accounts on that date, due to the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 crisis, which severely impeded the first-time consolidation of Boston Limited's accounts, the company having been integrated for the first time. The Board of Directors met on July 29, 2020 to approve the Group's financial statements for the fiscal year ended February 29, 2020. The consolidated financial statements have been audited and the auditors' report certifying the financial statements is currently being prepared. Note that, in this particular instance, the period lasted 14 months (January 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020), the end of its fiscal year having been set to end-February to align with that of Boston Limited and present its activities in a manner that is more consistent with the seasonal nature of its business, which is traditionally strong over the final months of the year. HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 2019-20 PERIOD Acquisition of Boston Limited, a change of dimension to accelerate the Group's commercial and international expansion As discussed in the press release of 8 July, a key highlight of 2019 was the acquisition of Boston Limited in November 2019, allowing 2CRSi to address the three priorities set out in 2018: accelerate its commercial transformation, diversify its client portfolio, and extend its reach beyond France. The long-term strategic advantages of this transaction were set out in the press release. The 12-month integration of Boston Limited (March 1, 2019 - February 29, 2020) resulted in Group pro forma revenue of EUR 141.1m over 12 months (compared with EUR 145.3m initially estimated). As a reminder, 2CRSi generated revenue of EUR 65.2m for the 2018 period (January 1, 2018 - December 31, 2018). As expected[2], Group revenue was hit by the first effects of the coronavirus outbreak from January and February 2020. Indeed, from early January numerous parts manufacturers shut down while transport supply was drastically reduced. These supply problems directly reduced revenue, increased stocks (as certain missing components impeded the production of servers that had already been ordered) and caused a relative decrease in supplier payables. Consolidated Group revenue for the 2019-20 accounting period (January 1, 2019 - February 29, 2020) came to EUR 77.0m over 14 months (compared with EUR 81.7m initially forecast), integrating a EUR 32.5m contribution from Boston Limited for the period from November 18, 2019 to February 29, 2020. As already announced, 2CRSi has substantially strengthened its positions abroad, with over 87% of its business conducted outside France. Excluding the contribution from Boston Limited, revenue generated in markets outside France would have come to less than 57% of total revenue over the same period. DEFINITIVE EARNINGS FOR THE 2019-20 PERIOD Having changed its closing date and thus presenting its accounts as at February 29, 2020 over 14 months, a comparative of certain aggregates over 12 months (March 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020) is presented with the integration of Boston Limited over a full year[3]. Simplified audited 2019-2020 2018 2019-2020 income statement 14 months 12 months 12 months pro forma In millions of EUR - IFRS Revenue 77.0 65.2 141.1 Other ordinary operating 1.7 0.1 0.9 income Revenue from ordinary 78.6 65.2 141.8 activities Consumed purchases (57.1) (49.7) (109.0) External charges (8.2) (4.1) (11.7) Personnel expenses (12.4) (4.8) (16.8) Tax (0.6) (0.4) (0.6) EBITDA 0.4 6.2 3.8 EBITDA margin 0.5% 9.5% 2.7% Other current operating (0.6) (0.1) (0.6) income and expenses Depreciation, (5.1) (1.7) (4.8) amortisation and impairment Current operating income (5.3) 4.3 (1.6) Operating profit (5.5) 3.7 (1.7) Financial income 0.6 (0.5) 0.9 (expense) Consolidated net income (4.5) 3.7 (0.6) (expense) Net income (Group share) (4.3) 3.7 (0.8) The application of IFRS 16 (recognition of leases in the consolidated financial statements) had no impact on the financial statements of the period, as the standard was already applied by the Group for fiscal year 2018. The company will publish its annual financial report online by August 31, 2020 at the latest. Boston Limited was integrated into the Group's consolidate accounts as of November 18, 2019 (i.e. less than three and a half months into the 14-month period). 2CRSi recorded a gross margin of 22.7% for the 2019-20 period (12 months pro forma), compared with 23.7% in 2018. External charges came to EUR (11.7)m. Staff costs totalled EUR (16.8)m and accounted for 12% of Group pro forma revenue over 12 months, compared with 7% in 2018. This increase reflects the addition of more experienced people in 2CRSi's teams, particularly in marketing, sales and R&D. Pro forma EBITDA for the period thus worked out to EUR 3.8m (compared with EUR 3.2m initially estimated). Net depreciations, amortisation and provisions totalled EUR (4.8)m, increasing sharply as a result of the impairment of rights-of-use on real estate leases, notably in Nanterre and Strasbourg. Pro forma operating income came to EUR (1.7)m. After taking account of financial income and income tax, pro forma consolidated net income (Group share) works out to EUR (0.8)m for the period. The figure comes to EUR (4.3)m for the period 2019-20 (14 months), compared with EUR (4.0)m initially estimated. Financial position Non-current assets increased by EUR 44.0m to EUR 61.4m. This increase was chiefly driven by: · Rights-of-use assets (real estate leases under IFRS 16) of EUR 15.3m (compared to EUR 4.2m at end 2018), primarily concerning leases in Strasbourg and Nanterre; · The variation in non-current financial receivable on client Blade (+EUR 3.7m); · The acquisition and first-time consolidation of Boston Limited. Three significant trends impacted the level of trade receivables: · Improved management of client receivables: net decrease of EUR 17.6m; · Transformation of the accounts receivable in respect of Blade into a financial receivable: EUR 15.4m decline; · The consolidation of Boston Limited's accounts: EUR 17.3m of trade receivables. At February 29, 2020, receivables thus totalled EUR 21.8m (down from EUR 37.5m at end-2018), which equates to less than two months of Group revenue. Inventories increased (EUR 34.5m compared to EUR 20.5m at end-2018), chiefly as a result of the consolidation of Boston Limited's stocks (EUR 13.5m). This level of inventory is equivalent to less than three months of Group revenue. 2CRSi's shareholders' equity came to EUR 47.2m at February 29, 2020, compared with EUR 51.0m at December 31, 2018. Net financial liabilities excluding leases (IFRS 16) totalled EUR 41.7m, of which EUR 36.3m in debt with lending institutions (including bank overdrafts, accrued interests and leasing liabilities). The Group's gross cash position at end-June stood at EUR 8.6m, to which can be added a further EUR 9.3m of available financing (bank overdraft, short-term undrawn credit lines). Simplified audited consolidated statement 02/29/2020 12/31/2018 of financial position In millions of EUR - IFRS Goodwill 7.1 2.0 Intangible assets 15.8 1.1 Property, plant & equipment[4] 23.6 6.4 Other non-current assets 15.0 7.9 Total non-current assets 61.4 17.4 Inventories 34.5 20.5 Trade receivables 21.8 37.5 Other current assets 17.8 3.8 Financial receivables 11.8 5.7 Cash and cash equivalents 10.2 14.5 Total current assets 96.1 82.0 TOTAL ASSETS 157.5 99.4

