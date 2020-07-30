Campaign Writer: Digital Publishing Company Stirling Corp Thriving in 2020

LAS VEGAS, NV and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2020 Traditional publishing companies have been feeling the financial effects recently. However, the future facing digital publishing startups have seen a huge surge in new business. Those companies that produce and sell digital media, like ebooks and audiobooks for digital downloading, podcasting and digital publishing, have been seeing new-found profits and revenue, like Stirling Corp.

Stirling Corp designs and develops application software and websites for the publishing industry. Stirling Corp shared positive news recently.

"Despite the COVID crisis, thankfully, our own team at Stirling Corp continues to march forward at 100%. On an economic level, we are seeing a 66% quarterly increase over the same Q2 last year," said Warren Whitlock, CEO of Stirling Corp and one of Forbes' Top 10 Social Media Power Influencers.

Stirling Corp's e-Go! Library products will be carried in Fry's Electronics stores. Image credit: Stirling Corp.

Strategic Retail Partnership with Fry's Electronics

Stirling Corp announced a strategic retail partnership with a Fry's Electronics Inc. distributor to carry two of their products in the Fry's stores and on their online website.

Fry's retails over 50,000+ electronic items within each store, now totaling 31 locations. There are currently 7 stores in Northern California, 8 stores in Southern California, 8 stores in Texas, 2 stores in Arizona, and 1 store each in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Nevada, Oregon and Washington. The stores range in size from 50,000 to over 180,000 square feet. Fry's also provides customers with added shopping opportunities via its website at Frys.com.

Stirling Corp Adds Vince Romney as New CTO

Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Vince Romney was just added to the Stirling Corp team.

Romney has been an astute student and practitioner of internet technology (IT) security for over 20 years, across both military and civilian organizations. Romney was a US Air Force Cyber-Warfare Technician and served as Senior Cyber-Security Analyst for BAE Systems (BAESY) on a $20 Billion national defense program.

A key strategy at Stirling Corp is to focus on upgrading proven, yet outdated websites with the latest technology, including blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) to maximize their potential. Romney's technological and IT security experience will be a tremendously valuable addition to Stirling Corp's future.

Books Cafe, new weekly podcast hosted by Scott Paton, President of Stirling Corp. Image credit: Stirling Corp.

Apple iTunes New Weekly Podcast 'Books Cafe'

A new weekly podcast called "Books Cafe" will be hosted by Stirling Corp's President, Scott Paton. Books Cafe will showcase Free-eBooks.net featured authors and their books, as well as interviewing expert authors and publishing coaches.

About Campaign Writer:

Campaign Writer is a leading sales and marketing copywriting firm working with Top Professionals, Executives and Leaders in their field, to help tell their story more effectively through its Team of Award-Winning Copywriters, Wordsmiths, and Ghostwriters, for sales, marketing, public relations, direct response and email marketing campaigns. Specializing in outreach campaigns to attract: high-net-worth individuals (HNWI), marketing to the affluent, luxury buyers, vc firms and investors.

Campaign Writer is led by Chief Strategy Officer Marty Stewart, whose leadership has strategically built a 20-year career as a behind-the-scenes trusted Strategic Advisor, and go-to Business Growth and Marketing Strategist to high-profile companies, CEO's, executives, celebrities, authors, speakers, business owners and professionals in multiple Industries, including construction, building, real estate development, automotive, technology, manufacturing, human resources, executive recruiting and others.

For a strategic exploratory conversation on how your company can leverage the power of the written word, visit CampaignWriter.com or, call toll-free +1-877-463-9777 within the United States, or +1-702-997-1222 if calling Internationally.

SOURCE: Campaign Writer

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/599680/Digital-Publishing-Company-Stirling-Corp-Thriving-in-2020