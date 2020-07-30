Energy Recovery Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2020 / Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) ("Energy Recovery," "we," "our," or the "Company"), a leader in pressure energy technology for industrial fluid flows, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights :

Product revenue of $19.3 million, flat year-over-year and a sign of stability of the desalination industry in a period of global uncertainty

License and development revenue of $24.4 million related to the termination of the license agreement between the Company and Schlumberger Technology Corporation ("Schlumberger")

Product gross margin of 66.0%, a decrease of 550 basis points year-over-year, of which 370 basis points are due to COVID-19 temporary reductions in manufacturing

Net income of $16.9 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.30, an increase of $0.23 year-over-year, including $17.2 million, net of tax related to the termination of the license agreement between the Company and Schlumberger and the impairment of related long-lived assets.

Year-to-Date 2020 Highlights :

Product revenue of $38.3 million, an increase of 8% year-over-year

License and development revenue of $26.9 million of which $24.4 million is related to the termination of the license agreement between the Company and Schlumberger

Product gross margin of 68.0%, a decrease of 250 basis points year-over-year

Net income of $17.5 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.31, an increase of $0.20 year-over-year, including $17.2 million, net of tax related to the termination of the license agreement between the Company and Schlumberger and the impairment of related long-lived assets.

"Our performance this quarter demonstrates the resiliency of our business and the capabilities of our team to adapt to unprecedented global circumstances. Despite these challenges, the continued growth of mega SWRO projects and conversion of thermal desalination facilities to SWRO is driving increased demand for our technology and concurrent growth in our revenue," said Bob Mao, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO of Energy Recovery.

Mr. Mao continued, "I am pleased with these results and continue to expect 20 to 25 percent year-over-year annual growth in our water segment. In addition, we remain focused on generating near-term shareholder value from our VorTeq technology. We are in a good place following our simulated frac test with Liberty Oilfield Services in June 2020, and we are approaching the challenges that remain, including completing two to three live well beta tests, in a disciplined manner. As with any R&D initiative, we will not hesitate to shelve or stop spending on efforts that do not meet the technical readiness, profit and ROI objectives that we have set."

COVID-19 Pandemic

In early April 2020, following the Company's decision to temporarily suspend manufacturing activities at its San Leandro headquarters the last two weeks of March, the Company commenced limited manufacturing in accordance with federal, state and local regulations and guidance with enhanced safety measures in place, including staggered shifts to ensure social distancing between workers, personal safety equipment for each worker, including masks and gloves, cleanings and disinfections between and during shifts, and starting in July weekly testing of employees working on site. The Company resumed full production in May 2020 with enhanced safety measures remaining in place to contain the spread of COVID-19 and to first of all ensure the health and safety of its employees, as well as to protect Energy Recovery's business in the future.

While any effect of the pandemic has had only a limited effect on the Company's financials to date, the Company's gross margin for the first half of 2020 was negatively affected due to reduced production output while the plant was underutilized. Based on the Company's current rate of production, the Company believes that it will be able to fulfill our existing delivery obligations in fiscal year 2020 and beyond.

Second Quarter 2020

Revenues

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company generated total revenue of $43.6 million, an increase of $20.8 million, or 91%, compared to $22.8 million in the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

The Water segment generated total product revenue of $19.3 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $19.2 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. This increase was due primarily to higher Mega-Project Development ("MPD") and Aftermarket ("AM") shipments offset by lower Original Equipment Manufacturer ("OEM") shipments. We view this stability in the water segment as a real sign of strength as Energy Recovery, and the overall desalination industry, finds its way through this pandemic. MPD has been largely unaffected by global events and continues to be the driver of growth in the desalination industry, and for Energy Recovery.

The Oil & Gas ("O&G") segment generated total revenue of $24.4 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $20.8 million, or 582%, compared to $3.6 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. During the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company and Schlumberger entered into an agreement to terminate the VorTeq License Agreement effective June 1, 2020. As there were no future performance obligations to be recognized under the VorTeq License Agreement, the Company recognized in full the remaining deferred revenue balance of $24.4 million during the quarter. There will be no license and development revenue recognized in future quarters in relation to the VorTeq License Agreement. As a result of the termination of the VorTeq License Agreement, the Company is now free to market the VorTeq technology to all companies in the broader pressure pumping market.

Product Gross Margin

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, product gross margin was 66.0%, a decrease of 550 basis points from 71.5% in the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. This decrease was due primarily to an increase of $0.7 million, or 370 basis points, in cost of product revenue related to the reduced utilization of the Company's manufacturing facilities during the second quarter prior to the Company's return to full manufacturing in May 2020, as well as the increased overhead costs of the Company's Tracy, California facility. Based on current production levels, the Company does not at this time expect to continue to experience decreases in the product gross margin due to the pandemic.

Operating Expenses

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, operating expenses were $15.8 million, an increase of $2.5 million, or 19%, compared to $13.3 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. This increase was due primarily to $2.3 million in impairment expenses of certain long-lived assets that were directly related to the VorTeq License Agreement, continued investment in research and development including O&G testing activities, offset by lower personnel-related costs and travel expenses.

COVID-19 did not have a material effect on operating expenditures during the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Bottom Line Summary

To summarize the Company's financial performance, on a quarterly basis, the Company reported a net income of $16.9 million, or $0.30 per diluted share for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to a net income of $3.7 million, or $0.07 per diluted share for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Cash Flow Highlights

The Company finished the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 with cash and cash equivalents of $63.0 million, and short-term and long-term investments of $33.9 million, which represents a combined total of $96.9 million.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release and on the conference call are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including the Company's belief that there will be increased demand for our technology resulting in growth in our revenue; the Company will be able to generate near-term shareholder value from our VorTeq technology; the Company will be able to monetize the VorTeq technology; the Company we will be able to fulfill our existing delivery obligations in fiscal year 2020 and beyond; and at this time, we will not continue to experience decreases in the product gross margin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us and on management's beliefs, assumptions, estimates, or projections and are not guarantees of future events or results. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company's ability to achieve the milestones under the VorTeq license agreement, any other factors that may have been discussed herein regarding the risks and uncertainties of the Company's business, and the risks discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for the year ended December 31, 2019 as well as other reports filed by the Company with the SEC from time to time. Because such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the predictions in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are made as of today, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements.

Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

LIVE CONFERENCE CALL:

Thursday, July 30, 2020, 2:00 PM PDT / 5:00 PM EDT

Listen-only, US / Canada Toll-Free: +1 (877) 709-8150

Listen-only, Local / International Toll: +1 (201) 689-8354

Access code: 13704670

CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY:

Expiration: Sunday, August 30, 2020

US / Canada Toll-Free: +1 (877) 660-6853

Local / International Toll: +1 (201) 612-7415

Access code: 13704670

Investors may also access the live call or the replay over the internet at ir.energyrecovery.com. The replay will be available approximately three hours after the live call concludes.

Disclosure Information

Energy Recovery uses the investor relations section on its website as means of complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Energy Recovery's investor relations website in addition to following Energy Recovery's press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

About Energy Recovery Inc.

For more than 20 years, Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) has created technologies that solve complex challenges in industrial fluid-flow markets. We design and manufacture solutions that reduce waste, improve operational efficiencies, and lower the production costs of clean water and oil and gas. What began as a game-changing invention for water desalination has grown into a global business delivering solutions that enable more affordable access to these critical resources. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Energy Recovery has manufacturing, research and development facilities across California and Texas. In addition, our worldwide sales and technical service organization provides on-site support for our line of water solutions. For more information, please visit www.energyrecovery.com.

Contact

Investor Relations

ir@energyrecovery.com

(281) 962-8105

ENERGY RECOVERY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

June 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 (In thousands) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 62,970 $ 26,387 Short-term investments 28,409 58,736 Accounts receivable, net 12,816 12,979 Inventories, net 9,915 10,317 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,987 4,548 Total current assets 119,097 112,967 Long-term investments 5,510 15,419 Deferred tax assets, non-current 12,231 16,897 Property and equipment, net 18,838 18,843 Operating lease, right of use asset 16,810 11,195 Goodwill 12,790 12,790 Other intangible assets, net 57 65 Other assets, non-current 639 598 Total assets $ 185,972 $ 188,774 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,860 $ 1,192 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,771 9,869 Lease liabilities 1,196 1,023 Contract liabilities 980 15,746 Total current liabilities 10,807 27,830 Lease liabilities, non-current 17,155 11,533 Contract liabilities, non-current 97 13,120 Other non-current liabilities 496 278 Total liabilities 28,555 52,761 Commitments and contingencies (Note 8) Stockholders' equity: Common stock 61 61 Additional paid-in capital 173,729 170,028 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 119 (37 ) Treasury stock (30,486 ) (30,486 ) Accumulated earnings (deficit) 13,994 (3,553 ) Total stockholders' equity 157,417 136,013 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 185,972 $ 188,774

ENERGY RECOVERY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In thousands, except per share data) Product revenue $ 19,256 $ 19,226 $ 38,257 $ 35,298 Product cost of revenue 6,549 5,483 12,233 10,418 Product gross profit 12,707 13,743 26,024 24,880 License and development revenue 24,352 3,570 26,895 7,293 Operating expenses: General and administrative 5,599 5,500 12,480 11,079 Sales and marketing 1,497 2,181 3,635 4,343 Research and development 6,352 5,480 13,061 9,734 Amortization of intangible assets 4 157 8 313 Impairment of long-lived assets 2,332 - 2,332 - Total operating expenses 15,784 13,318 31,516 25,469 Income from operations 21,275 3,995 21,403 6,704 Other income (expense): Interest income 255 528 675 1,051 Other non-operating expense, net (18 ) (48 ) (30 ) (72 ) Total other income, net 237 480 645 979 Income before income taxes 21,512 4,475 22,048 7,683 Provision for income taxes 4,586 756 4,501 1,310 Net income $ 16,926 $ 3,719 $ 17,547 $ 6,373 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.30 $ 0.07 $ 0.32 $ 0.12 Diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.07 $ 0.31 $ 0.11 Number of shares used in per share calculations: Basic 55,614 54,681 55,513 54,400 Diluted 56,371 56,110 56,438 55,764

ENERGY RECOVERY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 17,547 $ 6,373 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash (used in) provided by operating activities Stock-based compensation 2,595 3,071 Depreciation and amortization 2,751 1,952 Amortization (accretion) of premiums and discounts on investments 215 (30 ) Deferred income taxes 4,666 1,285 Provision for warranty claims 173 242 Impairment of long-lived assets 2,332 - Other non-cash adjustments 55 259 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 101 (4,986 ) Contract assets (198 ) 2,147 Inventories, net 260 (725 ) Prepaid and other assets (278 ) 1,026 Accounts payable 1,285 14 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (4,012 ) (2,942 ) Income taxes 3 47 Contract liabilities (27,789 ) (7,730 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (294 ) 3 Cash flows from investing activities: Sales of marketable securities 9,767 - Maturities of marketable securities 43,286 47,993 Purchases of marketable securities (12,855 ) (46,549 ) Capital expenditures (4,410 ) (4,685 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 35,788 (3,241 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 1,128 4,581 Tax payment for employee shares withheld (23 ) (62 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 1,105 4,519 Effect of exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents (15 ) - Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 36,584 1,281 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 26,488 22,138 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 63,072 $ 23,419

ENERGY RECOVERY, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Water Oil & Gas Corporate Total Water Oil & Gas Corporate Total (In thousands) Product revenue $ 19,256 $ - $ - $ 19,256 $ 19,226 $ - $ - $ 19,226 Product cost of revenue 6,549 - - 6,549 5,483 - - 5,483 Product gross profit 12,707 - - 12,707 13,743 - - 13,743 License and development revenue - 24,352 - 24,352 - 3,570 - 3,570 Operating expenses General and administrative 456 421 4,722 5,599 563 412 4,525 5,500 Sales and marketing 1,124 18 355 1,497 1,559 319 303 2,181 Research and development 960 4,517 875 6,352 1,103 4,305 72 5,480 Amortization of intangible assets 4 - - 4 157 - - 157 Impairment of long-lived assets - 2,332 - 2,332 - - - - Total operating expenses 2,544 7,288 5,952 15,784 3,382 5,036 4,900 13,318 Operating income (loss) $ 10,163 $ 17,064 $ (5,952 ) 21,275 $ 10,361 $ (1,466 ) $ (4,900 ) 3,995 Other income, net 237 480 Income before income taxes $ 21,512 $ 4,475

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Water Oil & Gas Corporate Total Water Oil & Gas Corporate Total (In thousands) Product revenue $ 38,257 $ - $ - $ 38,257 $ 35,194 $ 104 $ - $ 35,298 Product cost of revenue 12,233 - - 12,233 10,230 188 - 10,418 Product gross profit (loss) 26,024 - - 26,024 24,964 (84 ) - 24,880 License and development revenue - 26,895 - 26,895 - 7,293 - 7,293 Operating expenses General and administrative 861 1,162 10,457 12,480 1,097 776 9,206 11,079 Sales and marketing 2,800 76 759 3,635 3,208 582 553 4,343 Research and development 1,862 9,764 1,435 13,061 1,908 7,668 158 9,734 Amortization of intangible assets 8 - - 8 313 - - 313 Impairment of long-lived assets - 2,332 - 2,332 - - - - Total operating expenses 5,531 13,334 12,651 31,516 6,526 9,026 9,917 25,469 Operating income (loss) $ 20,493 $ 13,561 $ (12,651 ) 21,403 $ 18,438 $ (1,817 ) $ (9,917 ) 6,704 Other income, net 645 979 Income before income taxes $ 22,048 $ 7,683

SOURCE: Energy Recovery Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/599662/Energy-Recovery-Reports-Second-Quarter-Financial-Results