

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $6.96 billion, or $10.13 per share. This compares with $9.95 billion, or $14.21 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $8.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.6% to $38.30 billion from $38.94 billion last year.



Alphabet Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $6.96 Bln. vs. $9.95 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $10.13 vs. $14.21 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $8.21 -Revenue (Q2): $38.30 Bln vs. $38.94 Bln last year.



