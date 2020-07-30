VIP-Media: Beating The Odds: How Ignacio Saenz Lancuba Went From Professional Athlete To Serial Entrepreneur

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2020 / A professional rugby player turned entrepreneur, this is the story of Ignacio Saenz Lancuba. Many professional athletes are just that, professional athletes, and do little more than that because of a skillset that has mainly focused on being an athlete. Ignacio, on the other hand, wanted to do more, so he became an entrepreneur. Being just one type of entrepreneur was not enough for him, however, he wanted to be an entrepreneur in multiple capacities and multiple fields. He became a serial entrepreneur and now owns many different types of businesses. Like many of us, he knew the normal day to day grind was not for him.

"I've always wanted freedom and hated being average. Not that if you work 9-5 you are going to be average, but I've always thought that I could do more," explains Ignacio.

Ignacio, along with his two business partners, Elton Browne and Pedro Sebasco, run a company called Next Gen Strategic Investments. The company focuses on how to make a passive income through Amazon and dropshipping. This sort of offer is very attractive to many people as it allows them to make money even while they are sleeping! In addition to this company, Ignacio also works in the real estate world, is a partner in an auto company, and a finance company.

"I took it upon myself to learn as much as I could from others so one day I could use those lessons and apply it to my own business. I currently own an Auto Spares Factory and Store, Finance company, Amazon E-commerce stores, and I do Real Estate Investment," Ignacio states.

Though he was in the world of professional sports for a while, Ignacio was surrounded by business as he grew up. His family members were almost all entrepreneurs, so he was familiar with the world of business. He was happy to join them in the world of business and use what he had learned growing up. Like many of us, we are influenced by what we grow up around. Though we may not always see ourselves following the same path as our parents, it still has a profound impact on who we are today.

"I always wanted to have the financial freedom to do what I wanted to do with no limitations and strive for the best in all that I do. After finishing an incredible career in professional rugby, I wanted to venture off in the world of business. I had been exposed to business my entire life, as my family owns one," remarks Ignacio.

Ignacio and his partners created a business around certain ideals that helped them transform their starting business into a successful operation. The three men believe in transparency above anything else when it comes to making their business a success and helping others embark on their dropshipping journey. Many times, industries like dropshipping are not transparent and do not give their clients good results. Ignacio and his partners are not interested in deceiving people and want them to succeed as well.

"We share common goals and run all of our businesses around our guiding principles of being honest, transparent, passionate, innovative, customer centric, hardworking, hands-on, empathetic, self-motivated, goal oriented, being a team player, results-driven and maintaining a high level of integrity at all times: while creating mutually beneficial business relationships between client and manager," says Ignacio.

The pandemic, though destructive and devastating for many of us and our families, has opened the door to the online world and creating a business out of online opportunities. For Ignacio and his partners, they believe that they can help people do just that despite the current problems the pandemic presents.

