Angostura Launches Latest Innovation-Cocoa Bitters

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Angostura, world renowned for aromatic bitters, has added yet another flavour to its portfolio with the latest innovation- ANGOSTURA cocoa bitters. It's made using Trinidad and Tobago's own Trinitario cocoa which is a unique and untapped resource. In fact, the beans from the Trinitario cocoa are well-known globally for its bold characteristics, its depth of flavour and aroma, which command a premium price on the international market. T&T is designated as a 100% fine or flavour cocoa producer, a status it has held for decades.

This latest innovation is part of Angostura's bid to promote our local agricultural treasure, cocoa, around the world. The Trinitario cocoa adds a sweet and elegantly balanced flavour to our bitters line which makes it one of our most exclusive innovations in decades.

After years of continuous research and trials, the Angostura team led by Master Blender, Carol Homer-Caesar, created the perfect recipe for this latest product, using T&T's internationally famous, and indigenous, Trinitario cocoa to produce ANGOSTURA cocoa bitters; as we continue to push the boundaries of flavour, taking inspiration from our history and local heritage.

Ms. Homer-Caesar says: "We believe our locally cultivated Trinitario cocoa delivers a far superior flavour profile to other geographic regions. Our hope is that our new, expertly crafted, cocoa bitters inspires people to create their own signature cocktail and food recipes to savour and enjoy with family and friends."

The launch of ANGOSTURA cocoa bitters coincides with an unprecedented moment, when people around the globe are spending more time than ever at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This has sparked a wave of 'DIY' in the kitchen at home and at bars. As a timeless brand that has been flavouring the world for the past 196 years, we have an opportunity to inspire mixologists, drinks enthusiasts and home chefs to seize this time of creativity and address their appetite for authenticity and natural ingredients.

Angostura launched orange bitters 13 years ago, and today, we are proud to announce that as part of our efforts to support our local agricultural industry, we are adding cocoa bitters to our portfolio. Angostura's forecasts for the demand of cocoa will result in increased output in local cocoa production. We have already been in contact with many of the local producers to ensure a steady supply of cocoa for our production process which has put local producers in expansion mode.

In fact, the demand for our latest innovation has already surpassed initial projections. We are delighted that this latest product is quickly capturing market share across the globe, which is exactly what our team had in mind when they were formulating the perfect recipe.

As one of this country's major exporters, ANGOSTURA cocoa bitters will be exported to several markets including the U.S.A where it will be placed in over 1,200 Walmart stores in the introductory phase. It will also be sold in the U.K. and Europe. This has further enhanced our strategic position globally.

ANGOSTURA cocoa bitters contains top notes of rich, floral and nutty cocoa combined with an intoxicating infusion of aromatic botanicals. Crafted to inspire creativity and experimentation with flavour combinations, this new product is ideal for use in both professional and at-home settings, and for sweet and savoury applications. It can be used to remix classic cocktails or put a luxurious spin on a main dish or sweet treat. It pairs perfectly with sweet vermouth or aged spirits, like whiskey, rum, cognac and tequila, while bringing new layers of depth and complexity to cocktails, such as the classic espresso martini. ANGOSTURA cocoa bitters can innovate your creations.

For further information please contact:

VITRA DEONARINE

MARKETING MANAGER

Tel: (868) 623-1841 ext. 290

Email: vdeonarine@angostura.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1221733/Updated_100ml_CocoaBitters_EU_Hero_0524_R05.jpg