Technavio has been monitoring the tissue paper market and it is poised to grow by 12.91 million MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200730005815/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tissue Paper Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
Frequently Asked Questions-
- What was the value of the tissue paper market in 2019?
- Technavio says that the value of the market was at 39.21 million MT in 2019 and is projected to reach 52.12 million MT by 2024.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
- Growing at a CAGR of almost 6%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period.
- What is the key factor driving the market?
- The thriving tourism and hospitality industry and the emergence of innovative products are the key factors driving the market growth.
- Who are the top players in the market?
- Asia Pulp and Paper Group, Cascades Inc., CMPC SA, Georgia-Pacific LLC, JUKEBOXPRINT.COM INC., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Paper Mart, The Procter Gamble Co., and Unicharm Corp. are some of the major market participants.
- Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?
- APAC
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Asia Pulp and Paper Group, Cascades Inc., CMPC SA, Georgia-Pacific LLC, JUKEBOXPRINT.COM INC., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Paper Mart, The Procter Gamble Co., and Unicharm Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The thriving tourism and hospitality industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Tissue Paper Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Tissue Paper Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Toilet Paper
- Facial Tissue
- Paper Towel
- Others
- Application
- Commercial
- Residential
- Distribution Channel
- Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Online Retail
- Others
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41489
Tissue Paper Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our tissue paper market report covers the following areas:
- Tissue Paper Market size
- Tissue Paper Market trends
- Tissue Paper Market analysis
This study identifies the emergence of innovative products as one of the prime reasons driving the tissue paper market growth during the next few years.
Tissue Paper Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the tissue paper market, including some of the vendors such as Asia Pulp and Paper Group, Cascades Inc., CMPC SA, Georgia-Pacific LLC, JUKEBOXPRINT.COM INC., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Paper Mart, The Procter Gamble Co., and Unicharm Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the tissue paper market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Tissue Paper Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist tissue paper market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the tissue paper market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the tissue paper market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of tissue paper market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product by Volume
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product by volume
- Toilet paper Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Facial tissue Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Paper towel Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product by volume
Market Segmentation by Application by Volume
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application by volume
- Commercial Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Residential Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application by volume
- Market Segmentation by Distribution channel by Volume
- Market segments
Comparison by Distribution channel by volume
- Hypermarkets and supermarkets Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Specialty stores Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online retail Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel by volume
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Geographic Landscape by Volume
Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Asia Pulp and Paper Group
- Cascades Inc.
- CMPC SA
- Georgia-Pacific LLC
- JUKEBOXPRINT.COM INC.
- Kimberly-Clark Corp.
- Paper Mart
- The Procter Gamble Co.
- Unicharm Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200730005815/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/