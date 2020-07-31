Technavio has been monitoring the tissue paper market and it is poised to grow by 12.91 million MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200730005815/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tissue Paper Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

Frequently Asked Questions-

What was the value of the tissue paper market in 2019?

Technavio says that the value of the market was at 39.21 million MT in 2019 and is projected to reach 52.12 million MT by 2024.

At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 6%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period.

What is the key factor driving the market?

The thriving tourism and hospitality industry and the emergence of innovative products are the key factors driving the market growth.

Who are the top players in the market?

Asia Pulp and Paper Group, Cascades Inc., CMPC SA, Georgia-Pacific LLC, JUKEBOXPRINT.COM INC., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Paper Mart, The Procter Gamble Co., and Unicharm Corp. are some of the major market participants.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?

APAC

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Asia Pulp and Paper Group, Cascades Inc., CMPC SA, Georgia-Pacific LLC, JUKEBOXPRINT.COM INC., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Paper Mart, The Procter Gamble Co., and Unicharm Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The thriving tourism and hospitality industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Tissue Paper Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Tissue Paper Market is segmented as below:

Product Toilet Paper Facial Tissue Paper Towel Others

Application Commercial Residential

Distribution Channel Hypermarkets and Supermarkets Specialty Stores Online Retail Others

Geographic Landscape APAC North America Europe South America MEA



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41489

Tissue Paper Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our tissue paper market report covers the following areas:

Tissue Paper Market size

Tissue Paper Market trends

Tissue Paper Market analysis

This study identifies the emergence of innovative products as one of the prime reasons driving the tissue paper market growth during the next few years.

Tissue Paper Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the tissue paper market, including some of the vendors such as Asia Pulp and Paper Group, Cascades Inc., CMPC SA, Georgia-Pacific LLC, JUKEBOXPRINT.COM INC., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Paper Mart, The Procter Gamble Co., and Unicharm Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the tissue paper market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Tissue Paper Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist tissue paper market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the tissue paper market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the tissue paper market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of tissue paper market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product by Volume

Market segments

Comparison by Product by volume

Toilet paper Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Facial tissue Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Paper towel Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product by volume

Market Segmentation by Application by Volume

Market segments

Comparison by Application by volume

Commercial Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Residential Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application by volume

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel by Volume

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel by volume

Hypermarkets and supermarkets Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Specialty stores Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online retail Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel by volume

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Geographic Landscape by Volume

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Asia Pulp and Paper Group

Cascades Inc.

CMPC SA

Georgia-Pacific LLC

JUKEBOXPRINT.COM INC.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Paper Mart

The Procter Gamble Co.

Unicharm Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200730005815/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/