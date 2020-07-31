

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) reported that its net loss attributable to stockholders for the second quarter of 2020 narrowed to $7.5 million or $0.05 per share from $149.9 million or $0.90 per share in the second quarter of 2019.



Non-GAAP earnings per share in the second quarter of 2020 were $0.18 compared with $0.17 in the second quarter of 2019.



Second quarter 2020 revenue was $406 million compared with $445 million in the second quarter of 2019.



Strata Decision Technology announced that it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire EPSi from Allscripts for $365 million. EPSi is a provider of financial decision support and planning tools for hospitals and health systems.



The transaction is expected to close later this year, subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.



