

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French lender BNP Paribas (BNPQY.PK, BNP.L) reported Friday that its second-quarter net income attributable to equity holders totaled 2.30 billion euros, down 6.8 percent from last year's 2.47 billion euros.



When excluding exceptional items, it would have decreased by 9.9 percent to 2.36 billion euros.



Pre-tax profit fell 7.4 percent from last year to 3.13 billion euros. Operating income, at 2.89 billion euros, was down 8.8 percent. Gross operating income, however, grew 14.5 percent to 4.34 billion euros.



Revenues for the quarter grew 4 percent to 11.68 billion euros from 11.22 billion euros last year.



Revenues of the operating divisions were up 5.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BNP PARIBAS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de