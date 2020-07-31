

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Vinci (VCISY.PK) reported first-half net loss attributable to owners of the parent of EUR 294 million or EUR 0.53 per share compared to a profit of EUR 1.36 billion or EUR 2.43 per share last year.



EBITDA totalled EUR 1.80 billion versus EUR 3.63 billion reported a year ago, equal to 9.7% of revenue compared with 16.7% in the first half of 2019.



Revenue for the period declined 15% to EUR 18.5 billion from EUR 21.7 billion generated in the prior year period.



Consolidated net financial debt was EUR 22.1 billion at 30 June 2020, down EUR 2.1 billion relative to 30 June 2019.



For 2021, the Group expects its earnings to rise relative to 2020, but remain lower than their 2019 level overall.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

VINCI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de