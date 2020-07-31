Arix Bioscience plc: Total Voting Rights

Pursuant to DTR 5.6.1 of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules:

As at 31 July 2020, Arix Bioscience plc had 135,609,653 Ordinary Shares of £0.00001 each in issue. There were no shares held in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in Arix Bioscience plc is therefore 135,609,653.

This information may be used by shareholders in their calculations to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Arix Bioscience plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Arix Bioscience plc

Robert Lyne, Company Secretary 0207 290 1055