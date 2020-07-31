Australian scientists have identified seven methods to prevent PV losses when overvoltage-induced inverter disconnections occur. The methods include battery storage, reactive power inverters, export limits, distribution static synchronous compensators, the replacement of old conductors in power grids, load reconfiguration, and dynamic voltage restoration.Scientists at the University of South Australia have identified a series of strategies that can be implemented to prevent solar power losses when overvoltage-induced inverter disconnections occur, due to voltage limit violations. The research ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...