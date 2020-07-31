The country's latest tech-specific PV tender was oversubscribed, but the final prices are slightly lower than those recorded in the last procurement round.From pv magazine Germany Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) reported this week that the country's latest tech-specific tender for large-scale PV, held on July 1, brought in 174 bids for 779.4 MW of solar capacity. The tender's allocated volume of 192.2 MW was significantly oversubscribed. The authorities awarded 30 bids. The final prices ranged from €0.0469(0.06)/kWh and €0.0536/kWh, down slightly from the preliminary round. ...

