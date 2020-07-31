New number of shares and votes in Cantargia

STOCKHOLM, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of shares and votes in Cantargia AB (publ) has changed due to the company's Chairman of the Board, Magnus Persson, exercising his right to subscribe for shares in accordance with the 2017/2020 warrant program. Through the exercise of the warrants, the number of shares and votes in Cantargia increased by 86,700. Today, on the last trading day of the month, there are in total 91,092,189 shares and votes in Cantargia.

This information is information that Cantargia AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 CET on 31 July 2020.

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases. The basis for this is the protein IL1RAP that is involved in a number of diseases and where Cantargia has established a platform. The main project, the antibody CAN04, is being studied in the clinical phase I/IIa CANFOUR study with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. The study is focused on combination therapies, but also includes a monotherapy arm. Positive interim data from the combination therapies were presented in December 2019. Cantargia's second project, the antibody CAN10, addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at http://www.cantargia.com.

For further information, please contact:

Göran Forsberg, CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60

E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

