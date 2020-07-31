Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 31.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 636 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung zum Freitagshandel: Krasse Meldung löst neue Rallye aus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
31.07.2020 | 10:04
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BizClik Media Group launches Data Centre Magazine, adding to growing digital media portfolio

Norwich-Based, Digital Media company BizClik Media Group announces launch of Data Centre Magazine following huge success of growing digital content brand portfolio

NORWICH, England, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizclik Media Group, announced today the global launch of Mobile World Magazine.

As part of the strategic growth of BizClik Media Group's Digital Content and publishing portfolio, the company has launched Data Centre Magazine as the Digital Community for the global Big Data and Cloud industry. Data Centre Magazine will discuss Smart Information Technology, Automation, Critical Environments, Data Centres and Networking as well as AI at an executive level.

The brand will deliver thought leadership, news, interviews, digital magazine, video and podcast content to Data executives globally along with hosting the latest and most informative whitepapers, webinars and more to the sector.

As the fourteenth addition to the digital media company's growing portfolio, Data Centre Magazine promises to disrupt the B2B digital content space and become a leading platform within the Big Data and Cloud Industry.

Follow Data Centre Magazine HERE

Read the Launch edition of Data Centre Magazine HERE.

Contact:

Shirin Sadr
Shirin.sadr@bizclikmedia.com
+442080542069

About Bizclik Media Group

https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

BizClik Media Group is a UK-based media company with a global portfolio of leading industry, business and lifestyle digital communities.

BizClik Media is fast becoming the trusted authority in Digital Media with a portfolio of brands across Technology & AI, Finance & Insurance, Manufacturing & Supply Chain, Energy & Mining, Construction, Healthcare, Wireless Communications & Data Centres.

BizClik Media also publishes the 'highly acclaimed' Business Chief Magazine community which features a global website portfolio plus individual business magazine editions for North America, APAC & EMEA.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.