EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company")

The Company announces that on 30 July 2020 it purchased 25,000 of its own Ordinary 1p shares at a price of £2.62 per share. The shares have been placed into Treasury.

Following this transaction, the Company has 24,896,917 Ordinary shares held in Treasury and 39,612,725 Ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of shares in issue remains as 64,509,642.

31 July 2020

LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth J Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF