AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU (CMU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Jul-2020 / 10:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU DEALING DATE: 30/07/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 193.1917 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6564239 CODE: CMU ISIN: LU1602144575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CMU Sequence No.: 79175 EQS News ID: 1107021 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2020 04:19 ET (08:19 GMT)