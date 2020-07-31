AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D) (MSDU) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 31-Jul-2020 / 10:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 30/07/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 48.8284 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 74810 CODE: MSDU ISIN: LU2059756754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSDU Sequence No.: 79212 EQS News ID: 1107099 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 31, 2020 04:25 ET (08:25 GMT)