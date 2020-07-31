YouGov's year-end update indicates that performance has been in line with expectations and it has yet to see any material impact from COVID-19. Our estimates are unchanged ahead of results on 6 October. Data Products remains the main driver, notably in its more established UK and US markets, as brands keep close track of their standing with customers. The group's wide spread of sector verticals will have been helpful, with strong tech and e-commerce offsetting weaker retail performance. YouGov's share price has recovered from the initial pandemic mark-down, with the rating now reflecting its premium growth and strong market positioning.

