

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation in July after rising in the previous month, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 3.1 percent year-on-year in July, slower than 3.3 percent increase in June. This was in line with economists' expectation.



In May, inflation was 2.9 percent.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 3.9 percent annually in July and those of electricity, gas and other fuels rose by 5.1 percent.



Meanwhile, prices of fuels for transport declined 16.1 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in July.



