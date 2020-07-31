

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Friday, quarterly national accounts and consumer price reports are due from Eurostat. Inflation in the currency bloc is forecast to slow to 0.2 percent in July from 0.3 percent in June.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro held steady against the yen, it retreated against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 124.13 against the yen, 1.0765 against the franc, 0.9041 against the pound and 1.1856 against the greenback at 4.55 am ET.



