Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) (LSPU LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 31-Jul-2020 / 10:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) DEALING DATE: 30-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 33.1107 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 93238149 CODE: LSPU LN ISIN: LU0496786657 ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPU LN Sequence No.: 79243 EQS News ID: 1107175 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 31, 2020 04:46 ET (08:46 GMT)