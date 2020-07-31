

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Portland General Electric Company (POR) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $39 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $25 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $469 million from $460 million last year.



Portland General Electric Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $39 Mln. vs. $25 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.43 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.33 -Revenue (Q2): $469 Mln vs. $460 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.20 to $2.50



