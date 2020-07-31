Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (USIG LN) Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Jul-2020 / 10:53 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 30-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 114.1864 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1324200 CODE: USIG LN ISIN: LU1285959703 ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIG LN Sequence No.: 79280 EQS News ID: 1107251 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2020 04:53 ET (08:53 GMT)