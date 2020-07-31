Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GILS LN) Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Jul-2020 / 10:56 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 30-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 153.5142 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4841501 CODE: GILS LN ISIN: LU1407892592 ISIN: LU1407892592 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILS LN Sequence No.: 79294 EQS News ID: 1107279 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2020 04:56 ET (08:56 GMT)