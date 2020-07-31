

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer prices rose in July, preliminary data from Statistics Portugal showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 0.2 percent year-on-year in July, following a 0.1 percent increase in June.



The core CPI, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components rose 0.1 percent in July, after a 0.2 percent increase in the prior month.



Prices for energy declined 5.3 percent year-on-year in July, following a 7.4 percent decrease in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 1.3 percent in July, after a 0.9 percent rise in the previous month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, remained unchanged annually in July, after a 0.2 percent rise in the prior month.



On a month-on-month basis, HICP fell 2.0 percent in July, after a 1.2 percent rise in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

