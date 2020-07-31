MasMovil Ibercom SA: MASMOVIL Group reached service revenues of 817M€ (+19%) and EBITDA of 277M€ (+28%) during the first half of the year

The Group maintains its growth during the first half of the year and confirms its guidance for 2020/21 despite Covid-19

The Company has obtained an adjusted net income of 73M€ (+36%) in the first half of the year.

10.7 million customers (+29%), of which more than 8.9M are mobile and more than 1.7M fixed broadband.

Total revenues during the first semester increased 13% to 898M€.

634,000 net adds between fixed broadband and mobile postpaid in the first half.

The Group reaches 25.2M homes available through fiber optic network, of which 13.8M correspond to its own fiber network or usage rights.



Madrid, July 28th 2020.- MASMOVIL Group today has presented its results corresponding to the first half of the year in which the Company, despite the health crisis caused by Covid-19, continues to maintain its growth in adding customers from fixed and mobile broadband and its main financial parameters.

During this period, MASMOVIL continues to increase the Group's profitability and has obtained an EBITDA of 277M€ (+28%). The EBITDA margin in the first half has increased from 27% in 1H2019 to 31% in 1H2020.

In the second quarter, EBITDA reached 143M€,28% more than that of the same period last year. The quarterly EBITDA margin has reached 32%, compared to 27% in the same period of last year.

Service revenues increased 19% in the first half compared to the same period of last year, reaching 817M€. During the second quarter, these revenues reached 416M€, with an increase of 18% vs. the same period of the previous year.

Total revenues during the first semester were 898M€, 13% more than those of the same period last year. During the second quarter, total revenues reached 453M€ (+10%).

In the first half of the year, the Company obtained an adjusted net profit of 73M€ (+36%).

"We continue to maintain our good business momentum with sustained growth in ourmain operating and financial parameters despite the Covid-19 crisis", said Meinrad Spenger, CEO of MASMOVIL Group.

Significant increase in its fiber optic footprint (+27% compared to 2Q19) during the first half of the year, reaching 25.2M households.

During 2020, MASMOVIL continued to invest in the development of its own networks, mainly in the fiber optic network, and by the end of the first half of the year it had invested a total of 185M€, of which 43M€ had been destined for this technology.

MASMOVIL had at the end of the first semester 25.2M of marketable households accessible with its fiber offer, 27% more than the homes available in the same period of last year, of which 13.8M (+82%) correspond to its own fiber network or usage rights, which is equivalent to a coverage of 75% of all first residences. The rest (12.4M) are accessible thanks to the agreements with other operators.

According to a study by the prestigious French company nPerf, MASMOVIL Group's fixed and mobile networks have offered the highest speed during the first quarter of the year.

Furthermore, its own mobile network and agreements with other operators allow the Group to have 4G coverage of 98.5% of the Spanish population, the largest in Spain.

On the other hand, the Company already has 80MHz in the 3.5GHz band to offer 5G services purchased at a price about 4 times lower than the average auction price. MASMOVIL is the operator with the highest amount of spectrum per customer in Spain, doubling the spectrum per customer of its competitors.

Commercial results: 634.000 new fixed broadband and mobile postpaid customers added in the first half of the year, reaching 10.7M total clients

Regarding commercial results, MASMOVIL Groupcontinues to maintain its good commercial momentum and closed the first half of the year with 634.000 net adds between mobile postpaid and fixed broadband.

During the second quarter and despite the restrictions imposed by the situation caused by Covid-19, the Group reached 261.000 adds in these segments. Of these customers, 153.000 are mobile postpaid and 108.000 are fixed broadband, being the eleventh consecutive quarter with a level of fixed broadband additions above 100,000 new clients.

By the end of the first semester, MASMOVIL had 10.7M lines, 29% more than those of last year, of which, more than 8.9M are mobile (6M belong to the postpaid segment, 17% more than the last year) and more than 1.7M of fixed broadband, 39% more than those of the previous year. 91% of all broadband customers are fiber optic.

Prepaid mobile lines increased in 2Q20 by 59% to 2.9M lines once the mobile lines contributed by the acquisition of Lyca Spain were consolidated.

The Group confirms its guidance for 2020/21 despite the impact of Covid-19

Finally, taking into account, the good results of the Company during the first half of the year and despite the impact of Covid-19, MASMOVIL Group reiterates its guidance:

2020 Adjusted EBITDA 570-600M€; Margin 30-32%; Capex 295M€.

2021 Adjusted EBITDA 670-700M€; Margin 32-34%; Capex 255M€.

2021 FCFE per share> 2€.

