

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aon plc (AON) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $398 million, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $277 million, or $1.14 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Aon plc reported adjusted earnings of $459 million or $1.96 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.2% to $2.50 billion from $2.61 billion last year.



Aon plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $459 Mln. vs. $455 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.96 vs. $1.87 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.93 -Revenue (Q2): $2.50 Bln vs. $2.61 Bln last year.



