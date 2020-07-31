The "Europe Mobile Phone Accessories Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Price Range: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mobile phone plays an important and vital role in modern day to day life. Nowadays, phones allow users to access internet, take pictures, listen to music, and store data all at once. People also add value to their mobile phones through different mobile accessories that enhance the functionality of the equipment and protect it from damage.

Presently, the mobile accessories market experiences significant growth. Increase in sales of smartphones fuel the demand for mobile accessories. A rise in the purchasing power and changes in lifestyle of people are the key factors that boost the sales of mobile phone accessories. Companies such as Bose Corporation, Apple Inc., and Samsung Electronics are the prominent manufacturers of mobile phone accessories. In addition, online portals have become a convenient mode for buying accessories because of easy payment and refund policies. The changing consumer attitude toward online shopping is adding an advantage to market growth.

Rise in the adoption of smartphones in Europe is expected to majorly drive the market growth as they offer seamless connectivity to the digital world. In addition, Bluetooth wireless headphones offer portability, convenience, cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and flexibility, compared to wired devices, which provides convenience to customers over wired headphones. For instance, in 2019, Apple Inc. launched AirPods Pro, a new wireless headphone product, which is featured with active noise cancellation, in-ear design, immersive sound, and others. This product is available across the globe and traded through a network of Apple Authorized Resellers. Rise in demand for such wireless accessories is anticipated to drive the mobile phone accessories market. This increase in demand is due to a change in customer preferences such as listening to music on smartphones and tablets. Demand for mobile phone accessories has increased due to A surge in disposable income and a rise in the popularity of social networking sites in urban areas. Rapid technological advancements, including implementation of noise-canceling technology, Bluetooth/NFC speakers, and built-in fan and light in selfie sticks, are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities in the future.

Key Findings of the Study:

By product type, the headphones sensors segment held the highest revenue of $8.56billion in 2019 and contributed a major part in the Europe mobile phone accessories market size.

By distribution channel, the offline Europe mobile phone accessories segment held the highest revenue share of the market in 2019, generating$27.85 billion as per the Europe mobile phone accessories market analysis.

By price range, the premium range segment held the highest revenue share of the market in 2019, generating $21.71billion.

By region, eastern Europe is expected to dominate the market, garnering a major share during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Secondary Research

1.4.2. Primary Research

1.5. Analyst Tools Models

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings

2.1.1. Top Impacting Factors

2.1.2. Top Investment Pockets

2.2. CXO Perspective

Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.2.1. Top Winning Strategies, by Year

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies, by Development

3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies, by Company

3.3. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1. Moderate Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.2. Moderate To-High Threat of New Entrants

3.3.3. Low Threat of Substitutes

3.3.4. Moderate Intensity of Rivalry

3.3.5. Moderate Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.3. Opportunity

Chapter 4: Europe Mobile Phone Accessories Market, by Product Type

4.1. Overview

4.2. Battery

4.3. Headphones

4.4. Portable Speaker

4.5. Chargers

4.6. Memory Card

4.7. Power Bank

4.8. Protective Case

4.9. Battery Cases

4.10. Screen Guard

4.11. Popsockets

4.12. Others

Chapter 5: Mobile Phone Accessories Market, by Distribution Channel

5.1. Overview

5.2. Online

5.3. Offline

Chapter 6: Mobile Phone Accessories Market, by Price Range

6.1. Overview

6.2. Low

6.3. Mid

6.4. Premium

Chapter 7: Mobile Phone Accessories Market, by Region

7.1. Overview

7.2. Germany

7.3. UK

7.4. France

7.5. Nordic Countries

7.6. Holland

7.7. Spain

7.8. Portugal

7.9. Eastern Europe

7.10. Belgium

7.11. Rest of Europe

Chapter 8: Company Profiles

8.1. Apple Inc.

8.2. Amazon. Com, Inc.

8.3. Bose Corporation

8.4. Carrefour S. A.

8.5. J Sainsbury plc

8.6. Mediamarkt

8.7. Panasonic Corporation

8.8. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

8.9. Sennheiser Electronic GmbH Co. Kg

8.10. Sony Corporation

8.11. Xiaomi Corporation

