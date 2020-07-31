

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - MTU Aero Engines AG (MTUAY.PK) said it projects an adjusted EBIT margin of between 9 and 10 percent for 2020. Adjusted net income is anticipated to be in line with adjusted EBIT. The company targets to close the year with a positive free cash flow.



For 2020, MTU expects revenue of 4 billion euros to 4.4 billion euros. The company expects revenue from commercial series production business to drop organically by a percentage in the mid to high twenties, and revenue from spare parts business by a percentage in the high twenties. MTU expects the percentage decline in revenue from commercial MRO business to be in the low-to-mid single digits. Revenue from military business is anticipated to increase slightly.



In March, the company had retracted its original forecast, due to the impact of the pandemic. The company will publish its mid-year results for 2020 on August 3.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MTU AERO ENGINES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de