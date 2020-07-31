Anzeige
31.07.2020
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, July 29

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc at close of business on 30 July 2020 were:

168.55p Capital only (undiluted)
170.06p Including current year income (undiluted) XD

Notes:

1. Following the buyback of 15,000 ordinary shares on 23rd July 2020, the Company has 22,540,600 ordinary shares in issue excluding 10,093,332 shares in treasury.

2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, except for the holding in Patisserie Valerie which has now been written down to nil following confirmation the company has gone into administration.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

