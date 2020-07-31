Meikles Ld - Notice to Shareholders

MEIKLES LIMITED

90 Speke Avenue, Harare, Zimbabwe

Tel: +263 242 252068-71, Fax: + 263 242 252065/7

Email: reception@meikleslimited.co.zw

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

The Directors of Meikles Limited would like to advise Shareholders and other stakeholders of a delay in the publication of the audited financial results for the financial year ended 31 March 2020. The financial results were due for release on or before 30 June 2020 and will now be published on or before 20 August 2020 following the extension granted to the Company by the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.

The delay is due to disruptions to year end preparation processes caused by lockdown restrictions implemented by the Government to contain the spread of COVID-19.

By Order of the Board

T MPOFU

COMPANY SECRETARY

30 July 2020