

MILWAUKEE (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Johnson Controls Inc (JCI):



-Earnings: -$0.18 billion in Q3 vs. $4.19 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.24 in Q3 vs. $4.79 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Johnson Controls Inc reported adjusted earnings of $502 million or $0.67 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.48 per share -Revenue: $5.34 billion in Q3 vs. $6.45 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.68 to $0.72 Full year EPS guidance: $2.16 to $2.20



