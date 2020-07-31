

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) released earnings for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit came in at $0.31 billion, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $1.00 billion, or $2.70 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 38.7% to $5.55 billion from $9.05 billion last year.



LyondellBasell Industries N.V. earnings at a glance:



